Fashion Bomber of the Day: Sangiev Based in London

Happy Friday lovelies!

 

Today’s Bomber is one smooth, yet edgy blogger we spotted on Instagram. Behold, @Sangiev residing in London.

View more looks below:

 

 

 

 

 

You are straight killin’ it!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @sangiev.

What do you think?

 

 

 

 

 

 

What do you think of Sangiev who’s based in London?

 
Charise W

