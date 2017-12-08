Fashion Bomber of the Day: Richie from Chicago

Happy Friday!

 

Today’s Bomber is Richie from Chicago.

 

He writes, “My style aesthetic is honestly mixing my highs with my lows & gender-breaking!”

“We live in an era where some of my favorite pieces are from the women’s section.”

 

View more looks below:

 

 

Now, he’s thinking outside of the box! Love your print selections!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @itsbsworld.

What do you think?

Charise W

