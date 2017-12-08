Fashion Bomber of the Day: Richie from Chicago

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is Richie from Chicago.

He writes, “My style aesthetic is honestly mixing my highs with my lows & gender-breaking !”

“We live in an era where some of my favorite pieces are from the women’s section.”

View more looks below:

Now, he’s thinking outside of the box! Love your print selections!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @itsbsworld.

What do you think?

What do you think of Richie from Chicago? HOT! HE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.