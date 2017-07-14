Fashion Bomber of the Day: Rashad from NY

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is Rashad aka @rashadwebbstyles from NY.

He writes, “my style is very versatile.”

“I like clean street wear looks but also like to change it up with chic tailored lines with trendy labels mixed in.”

Thanks Rashad! I admire how you layer your looks! Very street forward and trendy at the same time!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit his Instagram @rashadwebbstyles and website rashadwebbstyles.com

