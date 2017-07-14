Fashion Bomber of the Day: Rashad from NY

Happy Friday!

 

Today’s Bomber is Rashad aka @rashadwebbstyles from NY.

He writes, “my style is very versatile.”

“I like clean street wear looks but also like to change it up with chic tailored lines with trendy labels mixed in.”

View more pics below:

Thanks Rashad! I admire how you layer your looks! Very street forward and trendy at the same time!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit his Instagram @rashadwebbstyles and website rashadwebbstyles.com

 

What do you think?

 

What do you think of Rashad from NY?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

Wait! There's More!

Fashion Bomber of the Day: Darrius from Washington, DC Fashion Bomber of the Day: Jeremy from Chicago Fashion Bomber of the Day: Demetrius from Philadelphia Fashion Bomber of the Day: Michael From Jamaica Fashion Bomber of the Day: Bruce and Glen From New York

  • Instagram

    • Shares