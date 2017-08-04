Fashion Bomber of the Day: Perry from Detroit

Happy Friday!

Today’s fashion Bomber is a looker. Behold, Perry from Detroit, who currently resides in Washington, D.C.

 

He writes, “I would describe my style as “preppy chic with an urban flare”.”

 

“I enjoy pieces that make me feel regal and posh yet have a urban touch.”

“I love a look that is simple & clean, adding a good statement piece that will have me stand out in a room.”

It was great meeting you at Cocktails With Claire D.C. x Ty Hunter! Love your sense of fashion!

 

To learn more about this Bomber visit both of his Instagram’s @pweeeezy and @allthingsflyyyy .

What do you think?

 

What do you think of Perry from Detroit?

 
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

