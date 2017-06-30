Fashion Bomber of the Day: Omari from LA

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is Omari from LA.

He writes, “I would describe my style as limitless; unafraid to try new things and not bound by any box.”

“If everyday I dressed the same, I wouldn’t look forward to getting dressed tomorrow.”

View more pics here:

I’m digggn’ your swag Omari!

To find out more about this Bomber visit his Instagram @omari_hasani.

What do you think?

What do you think about Omari from LA? HOT! HE’S A FASHION BOMBER NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME HMMMS… NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.