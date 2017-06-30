Fashion Bomber of the Day: Omari from LA

Happy Friday!
Today’s Bomber is Omari from LA.
He writes, “I would describe my style as limitless; unafraid to try new things and not bound by any box.”
“If everyday I dressed the same, I wouldn’t look forward to getting dressed tomorrow.”
View more pics here:
I’m digggn’ your swag Omari!
To find out more about this Bomber visit his Instagram @omari_hasani.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.