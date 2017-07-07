Fashion Bomber of the Day: Marv from Detroit

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is Marv from Detroit.

He writes, “My style is laid back fly with an urban Runway Appeal…..clean.”



“Occupation: Internationally Published Wardrobe stylist that has styled some stars. I’ve styled Deelishs (radio/reality star); Joique Bell (Detroit Lions); Toni Braxton (Chene Park perfomance); Joseph Barksdale (Los Angeles Chargers), Ice wear Vezzo (rapper); with international magazine publishings in Italia Vogue Institute magazine, and recently Promo Magazine. Also, personal shopper for Versace.”

“I shop every where from thrift stores to Neiman Marcus. I’ve always mixed highs and lows [to create a ghetto chic aesthetic].”

“I draw insiration from just being creative and being a bigger dude and not wanting to look like everyone else. You have to find your own speed and ride it. I love the late 80’s and early 90s so I pull from there and make it not look costume so you infuse it with your everyday peices you know make it a part of life.”



Mark, you are just too cool! I’m feelin’ the way you style your looks!

To learn more about this particular Bomber visit his Instagram @marvneal and website marveneal.com.

