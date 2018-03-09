Fashion Bomber of the Day: Kidear from Brooklyn

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day has a slick style about him! Behold, our #FashionBombMan of the week, wardrobe stylist Kidear aka @kidear from Brooklyn, NYC.

He writes, “My style is urban chic–mixing high and lows…I can go from breakfast at Tiffany’s to sitting courtside at the Barclays Center.”

View more looks below:

Smokin’ HOT! Very dapper and edgy!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @kidear.

What do you think?

