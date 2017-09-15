Fashion Bomber of the Day: Karlmond from London

Happy Friday!

All week we have been discovering London Bombshells and Bombers to help kick off Cocktails With Claire London Edition. The day is almost here, so purchase your tickets before they’re all gone!

Today’s Bomber is Karlmond from London.

Karlmond was discovered on Tumblr mrboystyle.com and Instagram @karlmond. He describes his ethnicity and background as “British-born and Chinese.”

View more looks below:

I am diggin’ your swag Karlmond! Your looks are very tailored, urban, and edgy!

What do you think?

What do you think of Karlmond from London? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.