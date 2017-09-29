Fashion Bomber of the Day: Henri from Paris

In an anticipation of Cocktails with Claire in Paris, we are featuring Parisian Bombshells/Bombers all week! Make sure you purchase your tickets here before they’re all gone!
Today’s Bomber is Henri from Paris.
He writes, “I don’t really count too many people that I can say influence me really. Let’s say that I’m more impressed on certain kind of details like the way a piece of clothe will fall, minimalism, the swagg!”
“Maybe I could name nas, faboulous, kanye. My style doesn’t have barriers really.”
“I like scandinivian brands like (acne/Hm/monki/cos/Han..) few French brands like Ami et Études. I was about to forget one of my favorite Y3!!!”
“My style is a mix between yesterday codes and today. With minimalism.”
View more looks below:
Thanks, Henri! Such simplicity within your style!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @mesyeuxsurtoi and blog mesyeuxsurtoi.com.
What do you think?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.