Fashion Bomber of the Day: Everett from Norfolk, Virginia

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the Day is an eclectic gentleman we featured earlier this week as our stylish #FashionBombMan who has a unique taste in outerwear and can take “denim from casual to dapper.” Behold, Everette from Norfolk, VA.

He writes, “I am a multitalented and innovative professional with a strong creative flair.”

“My Fashion sense comes from me knowing about color and pattern blocking. I love standing out so when I shop, I try to find pieces that catch my eye knowing it might not catch my audience attention until I style it.”

“I love to thrift because garments aren’t what most people are wearing today so creating a look that isn’t normally present, gives me a challenge.”

View more looks below:

Very sophisticated with an edgy vibe! Keep stylin’ and profiling!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @_myvisions.

What do you think?

What do you think of Everett as our Bomber? HOT! HE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.