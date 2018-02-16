Fashion Bomber of the Day: Duckie Confetti from New York City

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber of the day is the bold and talented outwear designer, Duckie Confetti from New York City.

Duckie’s personal style is bold, statement making and all the way fabulous. The mastermind behind the online boutique Confettinyc , offers his fab designs such as custom furs, jerseys, slides, earmuffs and more.

This is dopeness at its finest. Check out a few fab pix from the fashionisto below!

You are always killin’ the fashion game and stay keeping everyone on their toes for what’s HOT next!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @duckie_confetti

What do you think?

What do you think of Duckie from NYC? HOT! HE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.