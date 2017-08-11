Fashion Bomber of the Day: David from Atlanta

Happy Friday!
Today’s Fashion Bomber is David from Atlanta.
He writes, “I find that my style sways and is influenced by the environment that I am in. I love to travel and love for my style to reflect the vibe or culture of a specific destination.”
“I always say that I would love to live a life that mirrors an editorial story. I am merely a fragment compared to the countless fashion bombers and bombshells but I am enjoying my fashion journey.”
View more pics below:
Thanks David! You have such poise and elegance within your style!
To learn more about this Bomber visit his Instagram @doublelowe7.
What do you think?
