Fashion Bomber of the Day: David from Atlanta

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bomber is David from Atlanta.

He writes, “I find that my style sways and is influenced by the environment that I am in. I love to travel and love for my style to reflect the vibe or culture of a specific destination.”

“I always say that I would love to live a life that mirrors an editorial story. I am merely a fragment compared to the countless fashion bombers and bombshells but I am enjoying my fashion journey.”

View more pics below:

Thanks David! You have such poise and elegance within your style!

To learn more about this Bomber visit his Instagram @doublelowe7.

Charise W

