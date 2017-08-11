Fashion Bomber of the Day: David from Atlanta

Happy Friday!

Today’s Fashion Bomber is David from Atlanta.

He writes, “I find that my style sways and is influenced by the environment that I am in. I love to travel and love for my style to reflect the vibe or culture of a specific destination.”

“I always say that I would love to live a life that mirrors an editorial story. I am merely a fragment compared to the countless fashion bombers and bombshells but I am enjoying my fashion journey.”

View more pics below:

Thanks David! You have such poise and elegance within your style!

To learn more about this Bomber visit his Instagram @doublelowe7.

What do you think?

What do you think of David from Atlanta? HOT! HE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.