Fashion Bomber of the Day: Adebayo From Lagos

Today’s Bomber is Adebayo Oke-lawal from Lagos, Nigeria.
He writes, “My style is very relaxed. I work in the creative industry so I’m not really into clothes that are overtly fussy- I like clothes that feel like you’re not wearing any clothes at all haha – the lighter and softer the better.”
“I wear a lot of made in Nigeria/Africa because well I am a designer and apart from wearing my own brand Orange Culture @orangecultureng I believe in supporting other brands as well within the continent.”
Love it Adebayo! Very fresh appeal!
