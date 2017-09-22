Fashion Bomber of the Day: Joey from London

Today’s Bomber was spotted on Instagram @joeylondonstyle. Behold Joey from London.View more pics of Joey’s style below:

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @joeylondonstyle.

What do you think?

What do you think of Joey from London?

 
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

