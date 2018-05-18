Fashion Bomb Weddings: What To Expect on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Day

The royal countdown begins! It is almost time for the world to tune into the biggest wedding of 2018 as Meghan Markle will soon be married to the Prince of Wales aka Prince Harry. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 19th at the St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle. More than three billion people are expected to watch this historic moment and the excitement is growing each day as speculations surround what the wife-to-be will be wearing, celebrity guests attending and much more.

Here’s what may go down at the royal wedding:

The chosen designer on Meghan’s big day:

The talk of the town is all about the American Princess’s wedding gown. So far we know the dress is kept in a safe place and Queen Elizabeth II will get first dibs of the regal ensemble. All bets were on Ralph & Russo once the former actress wore the British designers’ Fall 2017 couture dress in her engagement photos, yet she may opt for another London based designer: Burberry, Ederm, Stella McCartney and more are amongst the list of designers that she may wear down the aisle.

There’s a strong chance that Burberry is one of the top choices as Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland flew to London on Tuesday, May 15th from LA, and was spotted carrying a Burberry garment cover. This might be the ultimate clue on what we will see going down the aisle on the bride-to-be or mom who is also playing a big role in the ceremony.

With other festivities taking place on the royal couple’s big day, Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney may get to see her BFF in one of her wedding dresses. She’s a bridal designer of @jessicamulroneyweddings and had an influence on her gal pal’s style during Meghan’s acting career. Jessica is expected to attend the wedding. Expectations are also running high on which tiara the soon-to-be bride will rock. According to WWD, “Markle will most likely wear the Strathmore Rose Tiara, the Lotus Flower Tiara or even the Spencer Tiara.” When Harry proposed to his fiancée he had two diamond stones from his mother, Princess Diana’s collection inserted in her engagement ring, so if she opts to wear the late Princess’s Spencer Tiara it wouldn’t be so far fetched.

2. Who will be in attendance?

Approximately 600 people will get the experience of a lifetime as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, and three out of five of The Spice Girl members: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner are on the list to attend.

Unfortunately, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle will not be in attendance due to heart problems. The Kensington Palace took to Twitter to address Ms. Markle’s message to the public.

3. You are cordially invited! Here’s how to watch the royal festivities from home:

The ceremony officially starts at 12:00 BST/7:00 am EST on nearly all BBC radio and television platforms including streaming live on BBC News Website and BBC iPlayer. Also, check your local listings to see who will broadcast the exciting experience live.

Will you be tuning in?