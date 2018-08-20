Fashion Bomb Weddings: 2 Chainz’s Bride Kesha Ward Tied The Knot In Miami At The Versace Mansion Wearing Galia Lahav & Youssef Al Jasmi Gowns

You may remember 2Chainz’s epic proposal to his longtime girlfriend at the MET Gala this past May. Well, the couple wasted no time! This weekend they tied the knot with an beautiful ceremony and reception at the Versace Mansion in Miami.

The bride looked regal for her ceremony donning a Galia Lahav dress with a caped veil. She was styled by #NoIgJeremy, he made sure she looked like a queen on her special day.

Kesha slipped on a beautiful bejeweled gown by Youssef Al Jasmi for her second look of the night. It had a sheer underlay and was adorned with a layer of crystals. Her change of earrings and headpiece went perfect with this look!

Before their big say, 2 Chainz looked dapper in a custom David Lance suit. That gold is bomb!

Guests like Monica, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West were by the couple’s side to watch them wed. Monica wore a gold Delor Designs one shoulder dress, Kanye wore a Louis Vuitton suit, and Kim showed off her curves in an Atsuko Kudo latex dress.

Slay, Mo!

Congratulations to the beautiful family. Look at their little man in his Gucci blazer, too cute!

More pictures to come of the bride & groom! Thoughts?