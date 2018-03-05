Fashion Bomb Wedding: Newlyweds Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Look Lovely at their Beverly Hills Ceremony

Now introducing Mr. and Mrs. Shepard! Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard jumped the broom this weekend. The couple revealed their engagement on Instagramjust 3 months ago and wasted no time to become husband and wife.

Chanel was a vision in a Zuhair Murad gown. The belted champagne dress looked beautiful on the supermodel. Mr. Shepard complemented his bride in a Hugo Boss ensemble.

The bridesmaids looked elegant in white thigh slit gowns by Watters. Keeping their looks simple, yet classy they paired their dresses with nude Aldo ankle strap heels. The white gowns against Chanel’s champagne colored gown was non-traditional, but it looked so pretty.

The groomsmen, better known as fellow New York Giants players kept it dapper in Hugo Boss suits like Sterling.

A sea of flowers flooded the ceremony. Can you imagine the aroma in the room?! What a beautiful celebration of love!



Congratulations to the lovely couple! Thoughts?

Photos Courtesy of Brides