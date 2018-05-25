We have a VIP contest for you New York Fashion Bombers and Bombshells!
Ty Hunter and I will be hosting a screening of new movie Ocean’s 8 in New York City on June 7th, and we’re inviting all of our fashionable friends to join us!
We’ll be having cocktails, bites, plus a screening of the movie!
The movie is set at the Met Gala, and is chock full of fashionable moments. Check out the trailer here:
Want to join us? Follow @ClaireSulmers @TyTryone and @Oceans8Movie and leave a comment below with your email address if you want to come. The first five readers to enter their info will win!
If you’re not amongst the first five, get tickets to any of our upcoming events or nab something from FashionBombDailyShop.com (perhaps a CWC tee). Email us at Events@FashionBombDaily.com with proof of purchase and you’re in there!
See some of you soon!
Fashion Bomb VIP Contest: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Ocean’s 8 Screening in New York City!
We have a VIP contest for you New York Fashion Bombers and Bombshells!