Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday: Summer Makeup Tutorial Using Products by Elizabeth Arden

So we’ve been slipping just a tad with Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday, but we’re back with the jump off!

Behold our first makeup tutorial featuring products by Elizabeth Arden. Makeup artist Loso @Loso_Mua showed us how to create an easy summer look using 5 easy steps:



The breakdown:

Step 1. Accentuate Eyebrows.



Draw you eyebrows on with a pencil or powder. Use a brush and concealer to add precision to the shape.

Step 2. Add Lashes.



For me, the bigger the lash, the better. A young lady who did my makeup this weekend told me that since I have small eyes, I shouldn’t do a huge lash. I respectfully disagree! Add a lash! Everyone gets a lash! Make them pop with mascara.

Step 3. Pop on Eyeshadow.



Add extra pop to your eyes with an eyeshadow palette like this fun trio. Get it here.

Step 4: Add Blush or Bronzer



Make those cheeks glowy with a bronzer or blush. We used this Four Ever Bronzing Powder.



Get it here.

Step 5: Add a lip!



A lip is the perfect exclamation point to any makeup look. This liquid lippie is vibrant and juicy. Get yours for $22 here.

There you have it!



This is our first makeup tutorial, so any feedback is welcomed!

Let us know what you’d like to see next.

Video by @RolandStoned. Makeup by @Loso_mua.