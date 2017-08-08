Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday: Summer Makeup Tutorial Using Products by Elizabeth Arden

So we’ve been slipping just a tad with Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday, but we’re back with the jump off!
Behold our first makeup tutorial featuring products by Elizabeth Arden. Makeup artist Loso @Loso_Mua showed us how to create an easy summer look using 5 easy steps:
The breakdown:
Step 1. Accentuate Eyebrows.
Draw you eyebrows on with a pencil or powder. Use a brush and concealer to add precision to the shape.
Step 2. Add Lashes.
For me, the bigger the lash, the better. A young lady who did my makeup this weekend told me that since I have small eyes, I shouldn’t do a huge lash. I respectfully disagree! Add a lash! Everyone gets a lash! Make them pop with mascara.
Step 3. Pop on Eyeshadow.
Add extra pop to your eyes with an eyeshadow palette like this fun trio. Get it here.
Step 4: Add Blush or Bronzer
Make those cheeks glowy with a bronzer or blush. We used this Four Ever Bronzing Powder.
Get it here.
Step 5: Add a lip!
A lip is the perfect exclamation point to any makeup look. This liquid lippie is vibrant and juicy. Get yours for $22 here.
This is our first makeup tutorial, so any feedback is welcomed!
Let us know what you’d like to see next.
Video by @RolandStoned. Makeup by @Loso_mua.