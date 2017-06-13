Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday: Rasheeda Frost on Love, Style, and Creating a Successful Clothing Store

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: yes, our interview with Rasheeda Frost.

In the video, we dive into how she got started in the industry, her favorite and least favorite things about being in the public eye, her thoughts on love and relationships, and more.
I hope you enjoy!

Claire

