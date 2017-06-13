Happy Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday, folks!
It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: yes, our interview with Rasheeda Frost.
In the video, we dive into how she got started in the industry, her favorite and least favorite things about being in the public eye, her thoughts on love and relationships, and more.
I hope you enjoy!
While you’re at it, please visit our You Tube page at Youtube.com/FashionBombTV. Like, subscribe, and stay tuned for our next episode next week!
Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday: Rasheeda Frost on Love, Style, and Creating a Successful Clothing Store
