Fashion Bomb TV Tuesday: Designer Sergio Hudson on Kendall Jenner’s Jumpsuit, Advice To Young Designers, and What He Wants the World to Know

Sergio Hudson is a designer you should know. Born in Ridgeway, South Carolina, the talented creator has dressed all your favorites, including J.Lo, Janelle Monae, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Serena Williams, and the list goes on.



Inspired by Gianni Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Oscar de la Renta, Hudson’s designs are chic, sophisticated, and bold. We chat a bit about his journey below:



A few bits that got left on the cutting room floor:

His advice to young designers:

“You have to get good representation. You can have the best clothes in the world, but if the right people aren’t representing you, no-one will ever see them.” He adds, “Know your craft. Know your fashion history. Don’t just know what’s popular now and don’t just follow what’s popular now. You have to create your own lane. If you don’t have an aesthetic, you’re just making clothes. There’s nothing new under the sun. You can put a seam on the back of a blazer…Jean Paul Gaultier did that in the 80’s. There’s nothing that’s new, but what can you bring? You have to figure that out first. And after you do that, you have to work on your craftsmanship. I know so many young designer who don’t even know how to sew a seam. My first 4 collections, I sewed them all myself. You have to know your craft. And once you know your craft, and have an aesthetic, then you have to have good representation. Invest in yourself. ”

What He Wants People to Know About Him:

“I want people to know that I’m here. I’m creating beautiful pieces. I actually moved into the workroom with my manufacturer so I can oversee my own productions. These garments are not cheap to make. My jacket can hang right next to a Gucci jacket. The only difference is that my label says Sergio Hudson and their label says Gucci. Quality doesn’t always mean a name. Explore other types of brands, explore other people that don’t just have a name. When a woman walks into a room with a Sergio Hudson piece, I want them to shut it down. I want everyone else to bow down.”

