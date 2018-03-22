Shateria Moragne-El will be one of our key speakers at Conversations with Claire, this Sunday in D.C.!
The beauty and Front Row designer, known for her fabulous hair (and style to match), chatted with Fashion Bomb Daily’s Deonte Nash to talk how she broke into fashion and the secret to her gorgeous mane:
What do you think?
See Shateria talk more about her career at Convos with Claire on March 25th! We only have two VIP tickets left! Get yours at CWCDMV.eventbrite.com.
Fashion Bomb TV: Shateria Moragne-El Talks Hair and Her Line Front Row
