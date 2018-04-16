Fashion Bomb TV: Karl Kani on Working with Tupac, Aaliyah, and Diddy, Carib B, and the Legacy of Urban Streetwear

We’ve got a new episode of Fashion Bomb TV!
We sat down with legendary streetwear designer Karl Kani to discuss how he got his start in the business, tips for success, and iconic fashion moments in his history including working with Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Aaliyah, Biggie, Diddy, and more.

Tune in to learn about the evolution of his brand (Ariana Grande, the Migos, and Christian Combs wear Karl Kani), and the lasting impact of hip hop fashion.
