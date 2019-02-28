Fashion Bomb Product of the Day: Zena Foster’s Beauty Tools

Today’s Fashion Bomb Product of the day are the amazing beauty tools provided exclusively by Zena Babbs, lovely wife of R-n-B singer “Tank” Durrell Babbs. Her lush products offered include Polish Exfoliating Mittens, Sonic Gold Beauty Bar, High Roller Facial, & Body Massage. Celebrities that use these in their skin care routine include divas Kim Kardashian and Nazanin Mandi. You can order all three as a set or purchase separately at the link of her Instagram page @zenafoster.com

Rejuvenate your skin with the stylish polish mittens daily. These remove dead skin and the “pressures of the day” from your body as a gentle scrubbing tool. The use of beauty tools are increasing drasticly in the cosmetic industry. The facial and massage rollers offer a ton of immediate benefits: brightening the skin, improving fine lines and wrinkles, de-puffing the under-eyes, boosting circulation, and helping with lymphatic drainage to get rid of swelling and help sculpt a V-line jaw. Enhance your beauty regime with ease by adding this tools and support our our own brands and business ventures as well!

