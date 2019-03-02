Fashion Bomb Product of the Day: Wigs by Glam Lace Paris

The Fashion Bomb Product of the Day is featured by Glam Lace Paris. They offer premium wigs in Paris, France. Their beautiful wigs were seen recently on Cardi B., Kylie Jenner, and worn by our Fashion Bomb Queen Claire Sulmers, when she traveled to Paris for their much anticipated Fashion Week.

Lace wigs are the latest fashion fix for hairstyles. The offer a most natural finished look & feel. Lace wigs give you a realistic look from every angle because of the natural hair growth along the front hairline. Shop these amazing wigs at @glamlaceparis on Instagram.

There are Full lace wigs and Frontal lace wigs. Full lace human hair wigs have a base that is made fully of lace unlike the lace front wig. This means full lace wigs are a bit more versatile than a lace front wig, because they can be worn in different hair styles. This puts full lace wigs at a higher price point than a lace front wig as well.

It is suggested by hair professionals to wear your wig no usually longer than 6 weeks. The maximum length of time can vary depending upon the type of wig adhesive you use. It’s best to go to your professional hair salon to get the best care and advice. Check out some suggestions for “The 7 Golden Rules for Wearing a Lace Front Wig” at blackdoctor.org.