Fashion Bomb News: Adidas & Beyonce will Release More Ivy Park Merch Soon

Get ready Beehive and all Beyonce and Adidas fans, Ivy Park X Adidas will once again release more of the sold out, highly demanded apparel, according to the German company’s CEO Kasper Rorsted. The dynamic, crazy cool and causal, orange and maroon sportswear debuted at a moments notice last January. Celebrities and fans alike were smitten with the entire collection.

The superstar diva joined the esteemed profile ranks of collaborations with Adidas, which include Pharrell and Alexander Wang and Disney. Beyonce’s collaboration pieces came in a special mini closet wardrobe like box, hung neatly in matching full length garment bags. Each special set included intricately boxed sneakers, trendy jogger sets, skirts, parachute pants, jackets & more. Even detailed socks which the fashion megastar styled effortlessly over stilettos were included.

If you missed the last release of Ivy Park X Adidas, check out Popeye’s clothing line released recently on their website! Coincidentally, the famous brand’s attire is the exact same colors and silhouette as Beyonce’s recent release. It’s also sold out online! Hopefully they will restock soon as well. Beyonce is know to be a huge fan of the signature chicken from years ago, and still holds the company in high regard. Definitely be on the lookout for the next drop of Beyonce’s dope collaboration. Stayed in tune to Fashion Bomb Daily for more information on the hottest fashion trends we have the scoop for you!

