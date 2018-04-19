Fashion Bomb Men: Supreme x Lacoste Debut New Spring 2018 Collection

Just in time for Spring, popular brands Lacoste and Supreme are indulging in the velour style wave as the collaborative line introduces their Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The collection launches in Supreme stores and online on April 19th in NY, Brooklyn, LA, Paris, and London. Lacoste will have the collection available online on April 20th. Lastly, Japan will drop the designs on April 21st.

The two iconic brands curated an ’80s inspired line that’s full of bold and upbeat vibes. The vibrant collection includes lightweight jackets, minimalistic accessories, crewneck sweatshirts and more. These threads are also infused with velour fabrics, which are seen in the joggers, collard shirts, track jackets, and bucket hats. Check ’em out below!

