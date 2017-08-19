Fashion Bomb Men Brand You Should Know: Ideas Over Money

Fashion Bomb Men Brand You Should Know: Ideas Over Money
Have you guys checked out our new Instagram page, Fashion Bomb Men? It’s the male centric arm of Fashion Bomb Daily, earmarked strictly for the fellas.
We’ve been featuring loads of celeb style, along with key brands you should know. Today’s feature goes to new line, Ideas Over Money.

The collection of casual separates comprises logo tees, sweatpants, and shirts with phrases like, “Time exposes us for who we really are.

See more below:


Pieces are reasonably priced at $25-$35 a pop. See more and purchase at www.ideasovermoney.com.
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

