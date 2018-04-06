Happy Friday!

Behold, our Fashion Bomb Man of the Week is Michael aka @themanthemuse from Washington, D.C.



He writes,“My thought process behind fashion is that it’s a constant tool of expression…Clothes should tell a story even if you just threw some sh*t on.”

“I think I have always taken inspiration from overseas street style. They breakdown trend and traditional fashion rules looser than us in the U.S. so when I get dressed I incorporate that effortlessness…My style is slightly eclectic because it’s the physical embodiment of my personality. After all, personality is always going to make you stand out.” Nice! Cool mixture of edgy and eclectic looks!”

