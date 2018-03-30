Fashion Bomb Man of the Week: Anthony from New York

Happy Friday!

Behold, our Fashion Bomb Man of the week is Anthony from New York.

A fan of his style writes, “I wanted to nominate @sixsixpapi on IG for the Fashionbomb Man of the Day. For tall men like myself, sometimes shopping can be a bit weary as you always have to worry about length. This guy does a great job of showing how to wear streetwear pieces without the worry of length and looking “too tall” for daring fashion pieces.”

View more looks of his style below!

Nice! He has such an incredibly suave style.

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @sixsixpapi.

What do you think?

