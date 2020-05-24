Fashion Bomb Kids of the Week: Knixia and Knaomi from Texas

Happy Sunday bombshells and bombers! Meet our fashion bomb kids of the week Knixia and Knaomi (@knixandkna) from Texas. If you haven’t already seen these fashionable cuties trending all over the internet here are some bomb looks from Knix & Kna.

This sister duo display their contemporary style with creative accessories such as head wraps, hairpins, unique earrings, and sunglasses. Their style can be described as innovative and trendy! These mini Bombshells know how to keep up with trends while also adding their own twist.

Here are some more looks from these cuties..

Knix and Kna also display a transition in their style from streetwear to semi-formal wear. These sisters are not only taking over the internet but also taking over fashion, we can’t wait to see what else they have in store!

Want your tot featured here? DM @ FashionBombKids for a potential feature!