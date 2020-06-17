Fashion Bomb Kids News: The Girl Lay Lay Inks a Deal with Nickelodeon !

Young rapper and kid phenom Lay Lay recently revealed that she’ll be taking her talents to Nickelodeon!
According to Deadline, the “network’s strategy for Lay Lay includes developing content for all Nickelodeon platforms, supporting her music career and an exclusive line of consumer products with merchandising agreements spanning categories such as fashion, accessories, publishing and more.” Lay Lay shared the news on Instagram earlier today.
Congrats to this young Bombshell! We can’t wait to see what she does next!
Information via @TheNeighborhoodTalk2 / Deadline
Images: @ ThatGirlLayLay