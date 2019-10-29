Fashion Bomb Kids Get Cute for Halloween 2019! North West and Friends, Kaavia James as a Clover Cheerleader, Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner, and More!

Halloween is coming up, and the cutest component just might be the Fashion Bomb Kids! From dressing up as vegetables to channeling their celebrity parents, Fashion Bomb Kids are showing out for All Hallow’s Eve:

Mini Bombshell @peyticakes got in formation and channeled her inner Beyonce by recreating one of her iconic looks from her Formation video 💣 Want the look? You can get the skirt from FashionBombDailyShop.com!

@_samchanel_ dressed up her mini me as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. We love it!

We cannot get over Stormi Webster’s @alejandrocollection recreation of her mommy Kylie Jenner’s Versace Met Gala look! She definitely nailed this down to the wig, so adorable 😍

Speaking of adorable, nothing screams cute quite like Kaavia James, who posed with mom Gabrielle Union in a Clovers cheerleading costume. While Kaavia is adorable defined, can we take a moment for Gabby? She hasn’t aged a day!

Nothing gathered her friends, and styled the in fashionable looks, down to a fake cast and furry shoes.

Songstress Kehlanie dressed up her son Adeya as an Avocado (she dubbed him Adeycado for the day). He looks scrumptious!

@aria_is_chicc channeled Beyonce’s Lion King premiere look for her costume. Chic, indeed!

Lastly, @HermesPenelope stole our hearts with her Pumpkin costume. Those legs! Those arms! Our ovaries are quaking!

That does it–for now.

Send your pix via DM or email to thefashionbomb@gmail.com to feature for your tot here.

What are you dressing up as for Halloween?