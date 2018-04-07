Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Maia Valentina from California

We are gearing up for our next Conversations with Claire in San Francisco on April 28th, who’s ready?! In the proper Fashion Bomb style, we have our eyes peeled for the hottest bombshells, bombers, and of course, babies. This week Maia from the Bay area is our fashion bomb baby of the week.

Maia is a beautiful mini fashionista in her little girly ensembles, we can only imagine what her toddler days will look like. Check out some of her adorable looks below, including ruffled dresses and fluffy slides. Not to mention, look at those precious eyes. Adorable!

See more of Maia on her Instagram, and if you’re in the area get your tickets here for Conversations with Claire Sn Francisco.