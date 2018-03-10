Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Janel from France

We’re back with your weekly dose of cuteness overload! Behold, our Fashion Bomb Kid of the week from France, Janel aka @babyjanou.

At only 4-years-old, Miss Janel rocks it all. From cultured prints, to furry frocks, to casual and comfy.

When we posted Janel on @FashionBombDaily, readers couldn’t get enough of her! Comments read, “Well excuseeeee me!! Lil mama is fierce and got crazy swag!” and “Come through Fashionista.”

Trés adorable! This France born tot Janel is definitely a mini bombshell in training! Keep up with her @babyjanou, and keep up with stylish tots everyday @FashionBombKids.