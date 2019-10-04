Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Sevyn from New York

Happy Friday! Meet this week’s Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Sevyn aka @sevyndream from New York.

Sevyn is an almost 2-year-old and identifies as a “mini fashionista who has loved dress-up and shopping since she was able to sit up on her own.“

She describes her style as a “‘Posh Tomboy’ since she blends designer fashions with an often edgy, boyish aesthetic.”

Her mother tells us, “she loves pairing up tutus with Yeezys or Jays, or wearing mixed fashions from high to low-end creations.“

Her mom also says, “she enjoys spending hours at Bergdorf’s and TJ Maxx and literally sifts through the racks to find items that she adores. On a daily basis she features her outfit-of-the-day since her friends now consider her a mini style influencer. At such a young age she has a big character and an even bigger sense of style.“

We can’t get enough of Sevyn and her bomb style!

