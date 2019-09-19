Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Phoenix Ariya from Washington, DC

Happy Friday eve! For this week, our Fashion Bomb Kid is Phoenix Ariya aka @thephoenixariya from Washington, DC!

Phoenix is 1 years old, 12 months to be exact, and she is a baby brand ambassador from the DMV!

Her mom, @feleciamoniqueblog, states: “she enjoys shopping with mommy, wearing big bows, dancing, and spending time with her family.”

We also couldn’t resist Phoenix’s big, beautiful smile and natural hair which she loves to adorn with headwraps and bows.

