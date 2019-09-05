Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week NYFW Edition: Skylar Mae from New York

In honor of New York Fashion Week this week, we are shining a spotlight on a Fashion Bomb Kid from New York that has all the style and grace of fashion week. This week’s Fashion Bomb Kid is Skylar Mae aka @imskylarmae!

Skylar Mae is a 2 year-old street styling fashionista, child model, and Youtuber.

Skylar’s favorite places to shop include Gap, Zara, River Island, and H&M where she loves to get chic basic pieces like dresses, tops, and more which allow her to put her styling to the test and add her own flare to her looks.

Her favorite pieces include her leather jacket and frilly dresses and she loves to accessorize with her hair bows which ultimately take her looks to adorably stylish!

Besides her super cute style, we simply couldn’t get over this cutie’s smile!

