Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Laiyah from Chicago

Happy Friday eve! This week’s Fashion Bomb Kid goes to Laiyah aka @laiyah_iman from Chicago!

3 year-old Laiyah describes her style as “boss babe meets mini fashionista” as she regularly shows that she means business when it comes to style.

Laiyh’s mom tells us that she “loves Target and loves purses along with her jewelry, bangles, and sunglasses.”

We absolutely adore Laiyah and her super chic style!

