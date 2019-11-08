Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Kalani from Philadelphia!

Happy Friday! Meet this week’s stylish Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Kalani (@kalani_thegem) from Philadelphia!

Kalani is blogger who loves to show off her vivacious style!

Kalani’s style can best be described as lively and fresh as she loves to play with lots of color and fun details like sequins.

She loves to pair her looks with sneakers, adding a sporty flare to her outfits.

Let’s look at some other looks from this mini fashionista:

We are taking notes from Kalani on style from now on! We love this mini Bombshell!

