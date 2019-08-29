Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Farrah Noor from NYC

Happy Friday eve! Meet this week’s Fashion Bomb Kid: Farrah Noor from New York City aka @missfarrahnoor_gmm.

Farrah Noor is just 4 years old and she is represented by a modeling agency as a kid model for brands like Target, Carter’s, and Cotonelle to name a few. She is building quite the fashion resume at such a young age, we love a young businesswomen.

She also has a style that is all her own to match her modeling skills. Her styles matches the aesthetic of Zara which is one of her favorite places to shop. She is in touch with the brand’s fashion forward and modern classic feel.

She loves to keep her looks rather simple and occasionally will top it off with a statement piece like a bold jacket or coat.

We love Farrah and her style!

