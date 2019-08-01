Fashion Bomb Kid Of The Week: EZ From London

We’re back with another Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week! This week’s Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week is a 5 year old named EZ (@thezezlife) from London, United Kingdom.

EZ caught our attention with his fresh and dapper style! He knows how to keep it classy with a suit, but he also knows how to stay stylish even on his casual days.

Coming from family of two fly parents Gabriel Akinosho (@gabrielakinosho) and Yuki Akinosho @yukiakinosho, it is no wonder this kid always looks fashion week ready!

We loved EZ and his style and it was only fitting that he was named as Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week!

We’re always searching for the next Fashion Bomb Kid. If that’s your mini Bomber or Bombshell, submit 5-10 photos of your mini bomber or bombshell via DM to @fashionbombkids or simply tag us in your pics for a chance to be our next Fashion Bomb Kid!