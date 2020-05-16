Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Emma from Italy !

Happy Saturday fashion bombers! Meet this weeks Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week: The oh so stylish Emma (@emma_bobok) from Italy !

Emma is a mini fashionista who’s style can be described as chic, and trendy! She loves a transition in style from jeans and sneakers to tutu’s and flats.

She loves to accessorize! Emma pairs her outfits with bows,sunglasses, hats, and bags to show off her vibrant style.

Let’s look at some more looks from this fashionable cutie !

This mini bombshell definitely shows us what style is and we love it!

Want your tot featured here? DM @ FashionBombKids for a potential feature!