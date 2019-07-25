Fashion Bomb Kid Of The Week: Denim From Atlanta

Happy Thursday! Every Thursday, we are supplying cuteness overload with a stylish mini Bombshell or Bomber. This week, we shine a spotlight on a fly and adorable mini Bomber by the name of Denim.

Denim aka @denimandrew_ is 4 years old and from Atlanta, Georgia. He knows how to keep his style on point with the coolest designer brands and a flare that is all his own.

He knows how to switch it up from fresh street style to dapper suits for special occasions.

Plus, we couldn’t resist his adorable smile!

