Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week: Cali Todd from Texas

Happy Thursday Bombshells and Bombers ! Meet our fashion bomb kid of the week Cali Todd (@calistar0830) from Miami, Florida. This mini bombshell knows exactly how to be oh so stylish from sneakers and sunglasses to hair bows and dresses. Cali is definitely an example of a lil fashionista !

Here are a few of Cali’s looks..

This lil diva keeps shows us what fashion really is ! Let’s take a look at a few more looks..

Cali Todd is a true mini bombshell and we love every single look !

Want your tot featured here? DM @ FashionBombKids for a potential feature