Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Ayla from London!

Happy Friday! Meet this week’s Fashion Bomb Kid Ayla aka @worldofayla from London!

Ayla is a 2 year-old stylish fashionsta who loves to heat up her Instagram feed for adorable looks.

Ayla’s style can best be described as comfy chic with a occasional dabbling in streetwear.

She loves to shop at Zara and River Island which matches her simplistic, modern style.

We absolutely adore Ayla and her wonderful looks!

We’re searching for Fashion Bomb Kids with great style in the DC area in honor of @convoswithclaire DC! Submit 5-10 different looks of your mini Bomber or Bombshell via DM to @fashionbombkids or simply tag us in your pics for a chance to be our next Fashion Bomb Kid. Pictures must be clear, unfiltered, and head-to-toe to be considered!