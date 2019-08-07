Fashion Bomb Kid Of The Day: Nahla of LA

In preparation for Convos With Claire in Los Angeles on August 10th, we are highlighting Fashion Bomb Kids from the LA area! Today’s Fashion Bomb Kid goes by the name of Nahla and is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

Nahla (@nahlahaze) is a 3 year old kid model who possesses a chic style that is like no other! She loves to sport neutral, earthy tones that accentuates her glowing skin tone. Nahla keeps it frilly and stylish by rocking her go-to classic overall look or floral tops!

Her favorite accessory is her animal bag which she keeps by her side in almost all of her looks!

Nahla also makes sure her outfits are just right, so they can go along with her super cute spacebuns hairstyle!

We’re searching for the next Fashion Bomb Kid from LA this week in honor of @convoswithclaire which is coming to LA on August 10th! Submit 5-10 different looks from your mini bomber or bombshell via DM to @fashionbombkids or simply tag us in your pics for a chance to be our next Fashion Bomb Kid.