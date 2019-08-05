Fashion Bomb Kid Of The Day: Indira From Los Angeles

Gearing up for Convos With Claire LA this week, we are showcasing Fashion Bomb Kids who are all about that LA life! Today’s Fashion Bomb Kid goes by the name of Indira aka @growingupindi and she has a style that is all her own!

Indira is a 2 year old fashionista from Los Angeles, California who loves to rock neutral tones and also play with around with fun prints like plaids, polka dots, and florals. She also enjoys a good pop of color here and there especially during the Spring/Summer seasons.

Her must-have accessory is her dolls which she sometimes like to match with her outfit choices!

We couldn’t resist Indira’s style and her smize! We definitely have a model in the making on our hands.

