Fashion Bomb Kid Of The Day: Cinai Jai from Los Angeles

In preparation for Convos With Claire LA on August 10th, we are featuring Fashion Bomb Kids from Los Angeles! Today’s Fashion Bomb Kid goes by the name of Cinai Jai aka @cinaijai.

Cinai is a 3 year old child actress and model from Los Angeles, California! Styled by her mom, Cinae is her mother’s number one client and always slays the streets of LA.

“Comfortable fashion is the name of her game” are the words used to describe Cinae’s style. She loves verstality and comfort and doesn’t hesitate to switch out her ballet flats for her sneakers with her tutu for playtime.

You almost can’t ever catch Cinai without a stylish pair of sunnies to go with her looks!

We can’t get enough Cinae, her smile, and her bomb style! A true Fashion Bomb Kid she is!

We’re always searching for the next Fashion Bomb Kid from LA this week in honor of @convoswithclairewhich is coming to LA on August 10th! Submit 5-10 different looks from your mini bomber or bombshell via DM to @fashionbombkids or simply tag us in your pics for a chance to be our next Fashion Bomb Kid.