Shop This Fashion Bomb Hair Trend: Snazzy Barrettes

Accessories are everything and so is this new hair trend! Snazzy Barrettes are so stylish and have been seen on celebs like Real Housewives of Atlanta Marlo Hampton, Love & Hip Hop ATL’s Bambi, and many more. What’s significant about this trend is the versatility, you can style it however you like and it would still look bomb !

Let’s look at some of our favorite bombshells who rocked this new hair trend !

@marlohampton

Marlo Hampton showed off her snazzy barrettes at the RHOA reunion in braids ! Looking just as fab as ever !

@adizthebam

Bambi wore her luxurious pearl barrettes while also showing us her baby bump ! She looks amazing we love to see it

@doritkemsley

Another housewife bombshell Dorit Kemsley was one of the first celebs that rocked this trend last year at the RHOBH reunion. She looked absolutely stunning and we’re happy to see that these snazzy barrettes are here to say!

It’s safe to say that this look won’t be going anywhere any time soon and we’re loving every bit of it! Will you be rocking this bomb hair trend?

Shop a few fun barrettes below: